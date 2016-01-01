What will Bindle do for you?
Slash your
admin time
Staff enter their own time off requests. Balances are automatically kept up-to-date.
No more paper. No more spreadsheets. Never re-key data again.
Keep everyone
in the picture
Connect Bindle to your calendar to see who’s off and when. Use Bindle’s in-built wallchart too.
One-click reports provide all the summary information you need.
Grow your
business
With tools like Bindle making your business more efficient, you get more time to grow your business.
Get time off tracking right with Bindle and move on.
How does Bindle work?
1. Staff request time off
Staff enter their own time off requests (on desktop, tablet, or mobile). No more paper, no more spreadsheets, no more endless email trails.
2. Approve or reject
Approvers receive instant notifications via email. Bindle helps them make informed decisions. Balances are updated in real-time.
3. Your calendar updated
Connect Bindle to your calendar to instantly see who’s off and when. Use Bindle’s in-built wallchart too.
Here’s what our customers are saying
“Hands down one of the easiest pieces of software I have used in this area”
Derek Adams - Business Analyst - Encompass Corporation
https://www.encompasscorporation.com
“A few employees gave me feedback today at our meeting saying how great Bindle is. We are very happy customers!”
Laura O‘Hanlon - Practice Manager - Ipswich Family Dental
http://www.ipswichfamilydental.com.au
“Bindle is great. It has freed up a lot of my time and made managing staff leave much easier”
Jo Cope - Finance Manager - KM Splatt & Associates
http://www.splattlawyers.com.au
“Having the latest annual leave bookings show up automatically in Outlook is great”
Simon Best - Director - Barry Plant Real Estate (Wallan)
http://www.barryplant.com.au
Bindle is intuitively designed…
…and packed with great features…
We fit your business
We can match your existing policies. Customize your setup, or use our intelligent defaults.
Mobile friendly
Bindle was designed from day one to work as well on your phone as it does on your laptop.
Nothing to install
Bindle runs in the cloud on our servers. We keep everything running smoothly. All you need is a web browser.
Private & Secure
Our secure servers make sure everything that needs to be private stays private.
See more features
Connect Bindle
Connect your calendar
In addition to having a built-in Wallchart to see who’s off and when, Bindle can connect to your calendar. Bindle works with Outlook, Google Calendar, Apple Calendar, and more.
Connect to Twist
Twist is the communication tool for teams who believe there’s more to work than keeping up with group chat apps. Bindle can silence Twist notifications and emails while you’re having time off. Brilliant!
Connect to Slack
Slack is a messaging app for teams. It brings together all your team’s communication and files in one place. Bindle can publish a daily summary of who's off that day. A great way to know who's off and when.
And we have more ways to connect coming soon…
Need more info?
Who’s behind Bindle?
If you’re wondering who created Bindle and why we did it, look no further.
If you've got any questions or suggestions we’d love to hear from you.
How much
does it cost?
Bindle costs just $1.50 per person per month.
There are no hidden charges. You can cancel at any time.
Questions,
questions…
Our list of FAQs covers all the Bindle basics.
Need to know something we haven’t covered? Drop us a line.